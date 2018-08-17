The CEO of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers is happy to accept $82,308 in federal pats on the back, and Mari Freiberg plans to use the money to invest in further service improvements.
Scenic Bluffs, headquartered in Cashton and serving La Crosse, Crawford, Monroe and Vernon counties, is one of 16 community health centers in Wisconsin that will receive a total of $1.2 million for jobs well done. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Quality Improvement Grant Program.
“I feel really good about the work we’ve been doing,” Freiberg said in a phone interview. “It’s really nice to receive the recognition, and it’s nice to have the money to reinvest in our programs.”
Scenic Bluffs, a United Way partner agency, is a private, nonprofit clinic system that also has service centers in Norwalk, Sparta and Viroqua. It provided 2,566 medical, dental, behavioral health and chiropractic appointments for 7,029 people last year, according to its annual report.
It also partners with Cashton, Westby and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts to offer onsite nursing staff for students.
Scenic Bluffs is one of roughly 1,400 centers nationwide, created to provide primary health care for medically underserved rural and urban communities and populations, with funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
In announcing the grants Thursday, HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan cited community health centers’ “track record of delivering quality care at significantly lower cost.”
The centers “are vital partners in our movement toward a health system that delivers quality, affordable, value-based health care for all Americans,” Hargan said.
Scenic Bluffs’ grants were in the amounts of $5,000 for electronic health records reporting, $15,279 for clinical quality improvements, $27,029 for being among the national quality leaders, $5,000 for advancing health information technology and $30,000 for achieving recognition for its Patient-Centered Medical Home program.
“The growth of our medical practice has been relatively flat,” said Freiberg, who has been at Scenic Bluffs for 14 years. “There is a lot of need in the area, but we haven’t been able to reach out to grow that practice because it’s sometimes hard to do in rural areas. Sometimes, it’s the location, and other times, it’s the hours.”
Those factors are prompting consideration of more evening hours and/or opening service centers earlier, she said.
“We have a lot of under-known resources,” Freiberg said. “We do a deliberate job of reaching out to Latinos … but people tend to think of us as a dental practice.”
Resources beyond primary include mental health services, diabetes and blood pressure management, pap smears and mammograms.
The grants will help Scenic Bluffs, which has an overall budget of $7.5 million a year, advance such initiatives, which Freiberg described as “time-intensive work we can reinvest in.”
Scenic Bluffs accepts most private insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as serving uninsured patients and those with limited coverage and/or high deductibles, provided on a sliding scale based on ability to pay.
Grants, including $1.5 million from the federal government and other grants, account for 25 percent of Scenic Bluffs’ budget, with three-fourths from patient fees, Freiberg said.
In conjunction with the grant announcement, HRSA released new data compiled from health centers nationwide.
Last year, more than 27 million people — about 1 in 12 U.S. residents — relied on a HRSA-supported health center for affordable, accessible primary healthcare, including:
- One in 9 children 17 years or younger
- One in 5 rural residents
- One in 3 people living in poverty
- And more than 355,000 U.S. veterans.
