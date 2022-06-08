Schedule announced for Cashton's Live on Main Street Music Festival

The organizers of Cashton’s Live on Main Street Music Festival have announced this year's lineup. The festival runs June 17-18 on Main Street in downtown Cashton. The event will be held rain or shine and food and beverages will be available both days.

On Friday, June 17, the gates open at 5:30 p.m., with K. Sterling & The 85 Silver Band kicking off the entertainment at 6 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., The Zac Matthews Band will really get you moving with all of the popular country stylings.

On Saturday, June 18, the gates open at 3 p.m. with Luke Callen kicking things off at 3:30 p.m. Following at 5 p.m. will be the Coulee Region favorite, TUGG, and back by popular demand, starting at 8:30 p.m. will be The Fortunate Sons, playing all of your favorite Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.

All proceeds from the two-day festival will be used for community improvement projects.

