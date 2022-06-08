 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schedule announced for Cashton's Live on Main Street Music Festival

  • 0
Zac Matthews Band

The Zac Matthews Band, based out of Janesville, will perform at Cashton's Live on Main Street Music Festival, Friday, June 17.

 Contributed photo

The organizers of Cashton’s Live on Main Street Music Festival have announced this year's lineup. The festival runs June 17-18 on Main Street in downtown Cashton. The event will be held rain or shine and food and beverages will be available both days.

On Friday, June 17, the gates open at 5:30 p.m., with K. Sterling & The 85 Silver Band kicking off the  entertainment at 6 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., The Zac Matthews Band will really get you moving with all of the popular country stylings.

On Saturday, June 18, the gates open at 3 p.m. with Luke Callen kicking things off at 3:30 p.m. Following at 5 p.m. will be the Coulee Region favorite, TUGG, and back by popular demand, starting at 8:30 p.m. will be The Fortunate Sons, playing all of your favorite Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.

All proceeds from the two-day festival will be used for community improvement projects.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

US actor Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun control

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News