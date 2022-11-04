 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schedule for ORA Trails VP ride on Bluffland Traverse

The Bluffland Coalition, a group of area municipalities and non profits, are building a trail from a point north of Holmen, where it will connect with the Flywheel Trail coming south from Winona.

The evolving and newly named Bluffland Traverse will travel south through Holmen, Onalaska, La Crosse and Shelby near Goose Island. The trail follows and showcases the Mississippi River and bluffs and will become a major destination for visitors and a place for local families to spend time together in the woods.

Sections of The Bluffland Traverse are now open to hiking and biking and other sections of the trail are hiking only. ORA Trails is leading the Bluffland Coalition effort to acquire easements and land purchases so as to locate much of the trail in the woods and separated from vehicular traffic.

Currently the route utilizes a combination of road, gravel bike paths, shared use trails, and other single track trails on public property to connect the county and its various communities in a mostly off road experience.

To raise awareness of the Bluffland Traverse, Michael Borst, local runner, Doctor of Physical Therapy, and ORA Vice President will complete the full route on Saturday. The public is invited to join members of the Bluffland Coalition to help raise awareness of this newly established trail by following along on the ORA Facebook Page, joining along the route to cheer on participants, sharing some miles, or or just learn more about the route.

Additional information can be found here: https://www.oratrails.org/trails/bluffland-traverse/

ORA Trails is a nonprofit organization located in La Crosse, dedicated to building happy, healthy, and resilient communities by providing access to equitable and sustainable outdoor recreation experiences.

Other non profits in the Bluffland Coalition include Mississippi Valley Conservancy, Explore La Crosse and Friends of the Bluff. Municipality members of the Bluffland Coalition include, La Crosse County, La Crosse Area Planning Committee, the Cities of La Crescent, Onalaska, La Crosse, Village of Holmen, and the Towns of Shelby, Medary, and Holland.

Schedule of events:

- Saturday at 7:30 am from Camp Decorah (Northern Terminus)

- At approximately 8:50 am Michael will hit the northern end of the Halfway Creek trail.

- At this time Bluffland Coalition representatives will be present to answer any questions about the route or Bluffland Plan, and everyone that wants to can run a portion of the route with Michael even if it is only 10 feet.

- Michael will continue south, and if all goes well hopes to finish around 5:00 pm at Goose Island on Nov, 5.

Here are tentative times for stops: 

- Rider's Club Road (13.25 miles): Approx 9:45 am 

- Green's Coulee (16.5 miles): Approx 10:25 am

- Lower Hixon parking lot (28 miles): Approx noon

- Upper Hixon parking lot (33.5 miles): Approx: 1 pm

- Grandad Bluff Parking lot (37 miles): Approx 1:40 pm

- Farnam St/ Butterfly Trails: (40 miles): Approx 2:10 pm

- Chad Erickson Park: (43 miles): Approx 2:40 pm

- Exact times will be subject to change. A live tracker will be posted on the ORA Facebook page.

https://www.alltrails.com/explore/map/bluffland-trail-draft-3-4fc8ed9?u=i

