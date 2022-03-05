Scholarship opportunity for high school seniors for Denim Day

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers Inc. is joining organizations across the country in celebrating survivors, honoring victims and engaging communities in building awareness and recognition of the crimes that have such a huge impact upon our communities.

For the fifth year, New Horizons will give students opportunities to receive financial assistance for their futures while they engage in prevention education about sexual assault in their own community through a scholarship competition. Funds for the scholarships are raised by community members, elected officials, businesses, and students that choose to donate $1 when they wear jeans as a social statement on April 27.

The “Denim Day” Scholarship will be awarded to two high school seniors, one in La Crosse and one in Trempealeau County schools. Each scholarship is for $500.

Applicants will be required to submit essays 500 to 750 words or a 3- to 4-minute video by May 1. The prompt will focus on the effects and perceptions of sexual assault and victim blaming in their community. Submissions can be made in English, Hmong or Spanish. Application can be found at bit.ly/denimdayscholar.

For more information about the scholarship and application process, contact outreach advocate Kim, at sa@nhagainstabuse.org or 608-791-2610 ext. 1309.

