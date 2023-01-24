School board votes to close Lincoln Middle School, add $60M referendum to spring ballot

On Monday night, La Crosse School District's Board of Education voted 6-2 to close Lincoln Middle School. The board also approved adding an operating referendum of $60M to the spring ballot.
The closure of Lincoln Middle School will be effective August 31.
The operating referendum is a total of $60M over six years. If voters approve the referendum, it would increase the mill property tax rate for six years by $0.29 per $100K household — about $58 for a $200k home.
The new referendum will follow that rejection of the $195 million referendum the district presented last fall. 70 percent of voters said now to the referendum that called for new high school in the South Side.