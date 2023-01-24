 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School board votes to close Lincoln Middle School, add $60M referendum to spring ballot

On Monday night, La Crosse School District's Board of Education voted 6-2 to close Lincoln Middle School. The board also approved adding an operating referendum of $60M to the spring ballot. 

The closure of Lincoln Middle School will be effective August 31. 

The operating referendum is a total of $60M over six years. If voters approve the referendum, it would increase the mill property tax rate for six years by $0.29 per $100K household — about $58 for a $200k home. 

The new referendum will follow that rejection of the $195 million referendum the district presented last fall. 70 percent of voters said now to the referendum that called for new high school in the South Side. 

More details to come as story is updated.  

