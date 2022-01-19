School district, busing service facing staff shortages due to COVID

La Crosse public schools continue to face staffing shortages due an elevated level of COVID cases in the community, and the district is reporting related busing issues as well.

COVID infections in La Crosse County were in the critically high category as of Wednesday morning, and the School District of La Crosse reported case rates 4.5 times higher than the previous week in a release sent to families on Friday. From Jan. 5-11, there were 228 confirmed positives among students and staff, with a total of 814 for the school year thus far. The daily community case rate was 295.4.

Superintendent Aaron Engel noted mitigation strategies within schools are proving effective, and community members need to follow precautions outside of the buildings in order for schools to continue in person learning.

"The Omicron variant spreads easily and has impacted our staffing at school," Engel said. "Please be thoughtful about activities over the next couple of weeks and try to wear a mask and social distance where possible. We appreciate any effort you can make right now to limit spread in our community."

The district on Tuesday informed families with students who utilize Go Riteway transportation that there may be "minor delays in service" due to an increase in driver absences due to COVID. Families are encouraged to check the daily status of their bus using the "Here Comes the Bus" app from Go Rightway (https://herecomesthebus.com/).

"We deeply regret the disruption this has caused our families. Go Riteway’s transportation staff will continue to do their very best to serve all routes in a timely fashion even as they face this challenge," the district said. "Due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and the increased infections caused by the Omicron variant, we do not know how much longer service will be impacted but are hopeful this disruption will be short-lived."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

