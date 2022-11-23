School District of Holmen earns awards for excellence in school communications

The School District of Holmen was recently honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association with 3 Spectrum Awards of Excellence for its work in school communications.

WSPRA presented the awards at its annual conference held Nov. 16-18. The district earned an Award of Excellence as well as “Best in Category” in the Video Series Category for its Career & Technical Education Month video series.

The district also earned an Award of Excellence for its “Kids Talk” video series.

In the Video (short) category, the district earned an Award of Excellence as well as “Best in Category” for their video called, “Holmen High School Ninja Warrior Course.”

Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. This year, this statewide competition honored over 40 districts with awards.

“The work submitted by the Spectrum Award winners is a testament to the importance of school communications and community engagement. They exemplify the very best communication work in school districts across the state,” said WSPRA President Joelle Doye of the Mineral Point Unified School District. “The winners demonstrate the critical role communication professionals play in education and the value of engaging stakeholders in order to build community support for Wisconsin’s schools.”

Spectrum Awards were judged by members of other school public relations associations in 20 states. All entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design.

WSPRA is a state affiliate of the National School Public Relations Association. The mission of WSPRA is to expand the capacity of its members to provide effective communication management for the purpose of strengthening educational opportunities for all students.(tncms-asset)00559e55-d949-5b17-84c0-de072c1c1a52[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)93c4709c-8f40-5f7d-ab84-c8d6d3d404f9[1](/tncms-asset)