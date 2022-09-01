School District of Holmen launches referendum website

The School District of Holmen has created a comprehensive website to inform the community regarding details about the upcoming operational and capital referendums on the November 8 ballot.

Holmen.ReferendumFacts.org focuses on the recurring operational referendum and the capital (or facilities) referendum. If approved by voters, the referendums will address significant needs within the district, which cannot be addressed within the district’s annual budget.

The website provides details on the following:

The Plan

Specifics regarding funding prioritized building improvements, efficiency upgrades, modern learning, and health and safety are all included.

The Investment

The site contains detailed information on previous tax rates, the estimated tax impact of both referendums, and facts about how the district has managed finances to prepare for the referendums.

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently asked questions are addressed, including answers that provide information on the proposed projects, operational needs, and investments made throughout the district in previous years.

Voting Information

For those looking for additional information on voting, the site provides specifics on what is on the ballot, and polling locations.

The district has scheduled informational presentations for October 12 at Evergreen Elementary, October 18 at Holmen Middle School, and October 26 at Viking Elementary.

The district is also providing information on the referenda via the district website, social media and mailings. For information, contact Travis Judell, Communications Specialist, 608-526-1332 or judtra@holmen.k12.wi.us.