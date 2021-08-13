School District of La Crosse considering masking for all students

With local coronavirus cases on the rise, the School District of La Crosse is considering requiring masks for all students at the start to the fall semester, a change from the previous policy.

While the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended face coverings in schools regardless of age or vaccination status, the school district follows the Harvard Global Health Institute guidelines. Under GHI guidance, current policy requires masks for those in grades 4-7 when case rates are over 2 per 100,000 per day, but will not be enforced for grades 8-12.

However, the three-day case average from Tuesday through Thursday was 10.5, placing the area in the Harvard model's orange category.

"Given this accelerating level of spread, we are considering additional mitigation strategies for our students and staff. This includes considering requiring masking while indoors for all students, including eighth- through 12th-grade students. We want all students to be able to remain in-person to learn," superintendent Aaron Engel said in a note to families Friday.

School staff are currently required to wear masks.