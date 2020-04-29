School District of La Crosse continues to provide meals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The School District of La Crosse's "Lunch Lady Army" will continue to prepare and deliver nutritious breakfasts and lunches throughout the city, despite schools closing for the remainder of the academic year.

More than 32,000 meals have been distributed so far, and that number will rise as support continues.

Additional meals for the weekends will be included in each Friday meal pack. The weekend meal packs will be available at all of the district’s neighborhood food sites. The current list of the district’s neighborhood food site locations and times may be found at lacrosseschools.org.

Neighborhood food site location and additional meal pickup details:

All children 18 or younger in the household may receive breakfast and lunch meal daily

No identification is required

Please bring reusable bags

The district also has drive-up locations available at both Spence Elementary and Logan High Schools from 11 a.m. to noon.

For more information on the program, for missed pickup or if unable to make it in time, call 608-789-5880 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

