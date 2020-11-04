School District of La Crosse extending virtual learning through Jan. 18

The School District of La Crosse is extending virtual learning for all students through at least the end of the first semester, the district said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

District students in grades K-12 will continue remote learning through Jan. 18, 2021, and possibly into the second semester pending current coronavirus conditions. La Crosse County is experiencing high levels of COVID-19 cases across all age brackets, with 170 new cases reported Nov. 4 and the seven-day average case rate at 60.9 per 100,000 per day for the period ending Nov. 1. In addition, coronavirus deaths have reached 25, with 20 occurring over the past five weeks.

"We know that this decision will disappoint some and reassure others," the district posted. "We are committed to holding in-person learning as soon as we are able to mitigate the risks to safely do so. We continue to examine the science and other models to determine if in-person learning for K-2 students is possible while there are elevated levels of COVID-19 in the community."

Superintendent Aaron Engel, in an email to staff obtained by the Tribune, called the decision to extend virtual learning "difficult" and noted, "While we want to hold on to the hope that we will be able to have in-person school, there are no factors at this time that point to that being a realistic possibility. We continue to examine how to hold in-person instruction for K-2 students, but there are no models which advocate for doing so with case rates and test positivity rates like we have in La Crosse County."