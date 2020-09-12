School District of La Crosse extending virtual learning through Oct. 3, future learning modes to be determined using COVID-19 risk assessment matrix

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Effective Oct. 1, the School District of La Crosse will be using the ​Harvard Global Health Institute​ ​guidance for schools​ to determine how instruction is provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, public K-12 schools are using a virtual learning platform, a format that is set to extend through at least Oct. 5. The determination of when or if classes will resume in person will follow an HGHI-modeled "decision matrix." This matrix assesses risk level based on case rate, whether local COVID-19 conditions are improving, and other factors.

Starting Monday, the School District of La Crosse will provide a weekly update on Wednesdays about the COVID-19 conditions in La Crosse County and the anticipated future learning mode for students. Weekly updates will post on the district’s website​ and ​Facebook page​.

Classrooms and schools will move to virtual learning for a period of time if a significant percentage of students are absent for COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, with the percentage be determined in coordination with the La Crosse County Health Department.

Classrooms and schools may also be closed as a result of staffing shortages that prevent safe operations or the inability to conduct contact tracing by the following day.