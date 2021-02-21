School District of La Crosse, Gundersen partnering to offer therapy sessions to referred students

Teachers, families and school counselors may offer referrals for students they feel would benefit from mental health support, with each student able to have five sessions with a therapist, either in a private room at their school or at a Gundersen facility, at no charge. Additional appointments will be referred to other community agencies.

The program, says Teff, will help close some of the gaps when it comes serving youth, especially for those facing economic or transportation barriers to professional mental health care. While in the past schools have focused solely on academics, the School District is placing an emphasis on serving "the whole child," Teff says, which includes wellness.