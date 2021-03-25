School District of La Crosse halts SRO contract following harassment of Criminal Justice Management Council member

Following the online harassment of a La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council member and her subsequent resignation from the group, the School District of La Crosse has halted its school resource officer memorandum of understanding.

In a release Thursday morning, Aaron Engel, superintendent for the School District of La Crosse, and Laurie Cooper Stoll, School Board president announced it is suspending the SRO contract out of concern for the safety of its members.

"No community member, let alone one who strives to fulfill a civic duty in service to us all, should have their safety endangered in this way," the district's statement said.

"The actions against a member of the CJMC and efforts to prevent the creation of a police oversight committee call into question whether the School District of La Crosse can fulfill the recommendations of the district’s SRO program evaluation report without endangering the members of the SRO advisory committee and school district employees," it said.