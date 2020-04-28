School District of La Crosse hires two principals, nutrition supervisor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Board of Education has announced three new hires for the School District of La Crosse: two principals and a district nutrition supervisor.

Eric Check and Kari Huth will serve as the new principals for Emerson Elementary School and Spence Elementary, respectively, while Marilyn Volde will take over as the school district's nutrition supervisor.

All will begin their roles July 1.

“These three leaders are incredibly strong advocates for students,” says superintendent of schools Randy Nelson. “They all share a student-centered approach, keeping student success at the forefront of all decision-making. They join an amazing family of educators in our district that will continue our tradition of excellence and ensure quality, equitable and innovative educational opportunities for all of our students.”

Check, a 15-year member of the School District of La Crosse, most recently served as dean of students for Lincoln Middle School and was formerly a coach and teacher.