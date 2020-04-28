School District of La Crosse hires two principals, nutrition supervisor

The Board of Education has announced three new hires for the School District of La Crosse: two principals and a district nutrition supervisor.
Eric Check and Kari Huth will serve as the new principals for Emerson Elementary School and Spence Elementary, respectively, while Marilyn Volde will take over as the school district's nutrition supervisor.
All will begin their roles July 1.
“These three leaders are incredibly strong advocates for students,” says superintendent of schools Randy Nelson. “They all share a student-centered approach, keeping student success at the forefront of all decision-making. They join an amazing family of educators in our district that will continue our tradition of excellence and ensure quality, equitable and innovative educational opportunities for all of our students.”
Check, a 15-year member of the School District of La Crosse, most recently served as dean of students for Lincoln Middle School and was formerly a coach and teacher.
“Every day, students come to school at different development levels, different skill levels and various personal backgrounds,” Check says. ”What we provide as educators should empower students and allow them to exhibit and showcase skills that will lead to academic achievement, and I believe our daily interactions with students directly impact that achievement. The personal connection and how we motivate students can lead them down a successful path of lifelong learning.”
Huth recently left her role as elementary school principal in the Cashton School District and was previously a teacher in the West Salem School District, and program and instructional resources director for CESA 4. Huth has also served as the instructional resources coordinator for the School District of Holmen.
“I am convinced that positive relationships and school culture, along with best practices in teaching, contribute the most in student success,” said Huth. “It’s my mission to provide a positive, safe and nurturing school environment for all students to learn. A foundation of positive relationships built on trust and respect is essential.”
Volde, a nutrition director of more than 17 years and currently school nutrition specialist for the School District of La Crosse, will be taking over the nutrition supervisor position from Lyn Halvorson, who is retiring. Volde also has experience working with the Viroqua and Westby school districts and was a health educator with the La Crosse County Health Department for four years.
“My experience with developing Farm to School programming has been one of the most positive experiences of my career,” Volden said. “Bringing food education to students and working with local chefs to inspire and train kitchen staff has improved the nutrition value and quality of our local school meals.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.