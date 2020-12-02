 Skip to main content
School District of La Crosse hosting "Parenting the Love and Logic Way" virtual program
0 comments

The School District of La Crosse is kicking off its +Positive Foundations series next month with a Project Aware “Parenting the Love and Logic Way” virtual program for district parents and guardians. Chris Peterson, known as the “Parenting Professor,” will facilitate the six session program, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday from January 10 through February 14. The program is free, and participation in all the sessions, which will be conducted via Zoom with accompanying workbooks, is encouraged.

The program will cover practical tools to be used in the home to help parents and guardians raise their children to become responsible and successful adults. Future +Positive Foundations programs also will focus on building skills and growing relationships, with topics including setting limits, avoiding enabling, empowering children, helping children learn from their mistakes, avoiding power struggles and arguments, and staying calm when children act out or make poor choices.

To register for “Parenting the Love and Logic Way” visit https://bit.ly/3mt9WBl.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

