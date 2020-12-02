School District of La Crosse hosting "Parenting the Love and Logic Way" virtual program

The School District of La Crosse is kicking off its +Positive Foundations series next month with a Project Aware “Parenting the Love and Logic Way” virtual program for district parents and guardians. Chris Peterson, known as the “Parenting Professor,” will facilitate the six session program, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday from January 10 through February 14. The program is free, and participation in all the sessions, which will be conducted via Zoom with accompanying workbooks, is encouraged.