School District of La Crosse hosting virtual open forum on student resource officer program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After community concerns in light of recent Midwest incidents of racially charged police violence, the School District of La Crosse is reviewing its School Resource Officer program and inviting parents to weigh in.

Issues of systemic racism, including the disproportionate arrests or penalties of Black youth and adults, have been at the forefront of many conversations among families, teachers, law enforcement officers and government figures in recent months.

School District of La Crosse Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel notes, "data shows that in schools where there are SRO programs, there is often an increased rate of suspensions of students of color, in particular Black students."

"We’ve had some students share that SROs negatively impact their feelings of belonging and increase their fear while attending school," Engel says. "As a school district committed to the wellbeing of all of our students, we want to disrupt anything that negatively impacts belonging, increases fear or contributes to the school-to-prison pipeline."

A virtual open forum on the status of the SRO program will be livestreamed for community members at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at https://bit.ly/32WB1nB.