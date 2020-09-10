School District of La Crosse hosting virtual open forum on student resource officer program

After community concerns in light of recent Midwest incidents of racially charged police violence, the School District of La Crosse is reviewing its School Resource Officer program and inviting parents to weigh in.
Issues of systemic racism, including the disproportionate arrests or penalties of Black youth and adults, have been at the forefront of many conversations among families, teachers, law enforcement officers and government figures in recent months.
School District of La Crosse Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel notes, "data shows that in schools where there are SRO programs, there is often an increased rate of suspensions of students of color, in particular Black students."
"We’ve had some students share that SROs negatively impact their feelings of belonging and increase their fear while attending school," Engel says. "As a school district committed to the wellbeing of all of our students, we want to disrupt anything that negatively impacts belonging, increases fear or contributes to the school-to-prison pipeline."
A virtual open forum on the status of the SRO program will be livestreamed for community members at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at https://bit.ly/32WB1nB.
Residents who wish to speak during the forum are asked to pre register by 4:30 p.m. the day of the event by calling 608-789-7659 or emailing lsteiger@lacrossesd.org. Speakers will be limited to five minutes each.
"We know there are many in our district who support the SRO program and many who feel SROs should be removed from schools,” Engel says. "This open forum will give our community an opportunity to speak for themselves and allow others to hear the diverse viewpoints that are present."
The forum will assist the district in determining whether the SRO partnership, which is currently set to expire in June 2021, will continue, be modified or eliminated from local public schools.
After the forum, further review of the SRO program will include an analysis of local, state and national data; a continued review of published literature on SRO programs, and gathering of local data through surveys and interviews.
The Board of Education has instructed district administration to provide recommendations on the future of the SRO program no later than Nov. 16. For more information of the SRO program review, visit: www.lacrosseschools.org/sro/
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
