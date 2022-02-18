School District of La Crosse moving to masks optional March 8

The School District of La Crosse will end its mask requirement March 8, with a policy reinstatement possible if case rates rise.

In an email to parents Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Aaron Engel cited the decline in community COVID transmission levels for the decision to move to a mask optional policy, and encouraged students and staff who wish to continue wearing face coverings to do so. Masks must still be worn on school buses and as instructed by the CDC for individuals parktaking in abbreviated quarantine.

Engel stated the district, which has been following the Harvard Global Health Institute model for assessing COVID risk, factors in testing accessibility, vaccination coverage, community transmission, health system capacity, trends and behaviors when making decisions on prevention strategies.

Continued practices within the district will include physical distancing when possible, improved ventilation, providing of free antigen and PCR testing, promoting of hand washing and requirements to stay home when ill and quarantine when positive for COVID.

"If conditions necessitate it, we will use masks to keep students learning in person and to avoid burdening families with child care challenges due to quarantines when case rates increase in schools" Engel noted.

The district's case rate for the past week was 43.4 per 100,000 per day, with 24 new cases, marking a distinct drop from the previous period's rate of 74.1 per 100,000 with 99 cases. To date this school year, 1,510 student and staff infections have been confirmed.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

