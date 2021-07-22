School District of La Crosse not requiring masks for students, guidance for those under 12 may change if cases rise

The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for masking of all individuals in school settings, regardless of vaccination status, but the La Crosse School District is keeping face coverings optional for now, with rules for younger students dependent on case rates.

Case rates nationwide are on the rise with the circulation of the Delta variant, and the AAP currently advises universal masking, given those under 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and inoculation status is largely on the honor system, with not all eschewing face masks actually vaccinated.

"There are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated," said Dr. Sara Bode, chair-elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee. "This is why it's important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19. Universal masking is one of those tools, and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well. It's also the most effective strategy to create consistent messages and expectations among students without the added burden of needing to monitor everyone's vaccination status."

On July 9, the CDC advised all individuals 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors, but it has not changed guidance for students and staff who have been inoculated.