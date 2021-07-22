School District of La Crosse not requiring masks for students, guidance for those under 12 may change if cases rise

The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for masking of all individuals in school settings, regardless of vaccination status, but the La Crosse School District is keeping face coverings optional for now, with rules for younger students dependent on case rates.
Case rates nationwide are on the rise with the circulation of the Delta variant, and the AAP currently advises universal masking, given those under 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and inoculation status is largely on the honor system, with not all eschewing face masks actually vaccinated.
"There are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated," said Dr. Sara Bode, chair-elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee. "This is why it's important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19. Universal masking is one of those tools, and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well. It's also the most effective strategy to create consistent messages and expectations among students without the added burden of needing to monitor everyone's vaccination status."
On July 9, the CDC advised all individuals 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors, but it has not changed guidance for students and staff who have been inoculated.
In a letter to families Wednesday, Superintendent Aaron Engel noted La Crosse has a vaccination rate higher than the state average and continued low case rate in recent months, with a seven-day average of 1.6 cases per 100,000 per day as of July 21. In addition, he stated cases among children statewide are low, with only 6% of youth having tested positive during the pandemic.
Engel noted that the AAP and CDC have differing guidance for schools, and other organizations and experts have also shared differing advice. Wisconsin schools follow "the best synthesis of science, experts, and local experience to make the best decisions possible in an ever-changing environment," and the School District of La Crosse has utilized the recommendations of the Harvard Global Health Institute. The district, for now, intends to continue following the HGHI guidance.
The guidance is as follows:
- Masks are required on all school buses per federal mandate starting Monday, July 27.
- Adult staff who are vaccinated do not need to wear a mask at school.
- Masks are optional for students in grades 8 to 12. We highly encourage students who are not vaccinated to wear a mask.
- Masks are not required outside for students at any grade level.
- Physical distancing of three feet should be maintained whenever possible.
For students under 12, masking indoors will only be required if the seven-day average local case rate is above two per 100,000 per day. Masks are optional otherwise.
"Because students in grades 4K-7 cannot yet get vaccinated, we have a collective responsibility to implement additional mitigation strategies when rates of COVID-19 are elevated," Engel said. "Once students in grades 4K-7 are able to become vaccinated, hopefully sometime this fall or winter, we will likely stop requiring masks after a nine-week vaccination period, as we have done for students in grades 8-12."
Quarantine will continue to be required for those who test positive for COVID-19 or are close contacts.
"As always, this guidance is subject to change based on new understandings of the science of COVID-19, the further advice of experts, and the changing conditions in our community," Engel said. "If case rates go up, or we have outbreaks in schools, we will likely have to wear masks again for a period of time, so please be prepared. Thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we begin a new school year."
Dr. Robyn Borge of Gundersen Health System says she believes "the safest way for kids (under 12) to stay safe in school is with masking and distancing if possible. We've found that masks are effective in preventing covid and transmission of covid. this is particularly true in unvaccinated populations. It may well be that masks are a part of COVID mitigation strategies."
The goal, Borge says, "Is to keep kids in school and to keep them protected."
The CDC has faced some pressure to reinstate masking overall due to the rise in cases nationwide from the Delta variant, but as of Thursday CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said no change in guidance is currently planned.
School districts in La Crosse County have encouraged vaccination for all eligible people, stating, "Low or no community spread will allow schools to remain open with the fewest mitigation strategies necessary. Being vaccinated is very much a collective community effort to ensure students can fulfill their potential in our classrooms."
