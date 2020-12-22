School District of La Crosse to resume in person classes Jan. 20

The School District of La Crosse will resume in-person learning in phases beginning Jan. 20, after an extended period of virtual classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release Tuesday afternoon Superintendent Aaron Engel noted that new guidance from the Harvard Global Health Institute indicates with strict implementation of infection control strategies, "schools can safely reopen even with high levels of community spread."

"We know that returning to in-person learning is exciting for some and worrisome for others," Engel said. "With nine months to plan for in-person learning, we are confident the risk-mitigation strategies we have in place will keep students, families and staff safe."

In-person learning will resume as follows, with more details to be shared in early January:

Kindergarten through second grade will return Jan. 20 for in-person classes five days a week

Pre-K and grades 3-5 will return Jan. 25 for in-person classes five days a week

Grades 6-8 will return Feb. 1 with in-person classes two days a week and the remainder virtual

Grades 9-12 will return Feb. 8 with in-person classes two days a week and the remainder virtual