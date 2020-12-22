 Skip to main content
School District of La Crosse to resume in person classes Jan. 20
School District of La Crosse to resume in person classes Jan. 20

The School District of La Crosse will resume in-person learning in phases beginning Jan. 20, after an extended period of virtual classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release Tuesday afternoon Superintendent Aaron Engel noted that new guidance from the Harvard Global Health Institute indicates with strict implementation of infection control strategies, "schools can safely reopen even with high levels of community spread."

"We know that returning to in-person learning is exciting for some and worrisome for others," Engel said. "With nine months to plan for in-person learning, we are confident the risk-mitigation strategies we have in place will keep students, families and staff safe."

In-person learning will resume as follows, with more details to be shared in early January:

  • Kindergarten through second grade will return Jan. 20 for in-person classes five days a week 
  • Pre-K and grades 3-5 will return Jan. 25 for in-person classes five days a week 
  • Grades 6-8 will return Feb. 1 with in-person classes two days a week and the remainder virtual
  • Grades 9-12 will return Feb. 8 with in-person classes two days a week and the remainder virtual

Students enrolled in the Coulee Region Virtual Academy will continue online classes as usual. Enrollment is closed for second semester but those interested in transferring in or out of Virtual Academy classes should contact their school's principal, with transfers approved based on staffing and space availability. 

"Even with a commitment to return to in-person learning, we may still temporarily revert back to virtual learning for classrooms, schools, or grade levels," Engel said. "Virtual learning may occur when there are a high number of absences, elevated rates of COVID-like or influenza-like illness, verified transmission of COVID-19 in schools, teacher absences that exceed substitute capacity, or the inability to complete contact tracing in a timely manner.

"As we transition back to in-person learning, it is important for families to maintain plans for virtual learning with short notice when temporary closures occur."

Co-curricular activities may resume as early as Jan. 6, pending approved COVID-19 safety plans which follow WIAA, DHS, and local guidance.

Aaron Engel

Aaron Engel, the La Crosse School District Superintendent.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

