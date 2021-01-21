School District of Onalaska installs air filtration systems to help reduce COVID spread

“We were fortunate to have the support of the administration and the Board of Education to install this product in all district facilities prior to the return of in-person instruction, as it is an important part of our covid mitigation strategies to keep our students, staff, and community safer when using our facilities.”

Per a March 2020 study from Global Plasma Solutions and Aviation Clean Air, the air filtration systems can reduce up to 99.4% of COVID surface strains within a half hour. After 10 minutes 84.2% of the virus was inactivated, which increased to 92.6% at 15 minutes. The test was designed to mimic ionization conditions like that of a body of an aircraft. Per Global Plasma Solutions, the filtration system is the only kind in its category to pass the RCTA DO-160 standard for aircraft.

In addition to schools in Onalaska, some schools in areas including Sparta, Hillsboro, La Crescent and Kickapoo have had the systems installed, as have several local private businesses and four La Crosse County buildings. Using a “Routes to Recovery” grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the La Crosse County Administrative Center, La Crosse County Courthouse, La Crosse County Health Department, and Lakeview Health Center and Assisted Living purchased the systems.