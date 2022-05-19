School District of Onalaska residents Invited to take survey

The School District of Onalaska is inviting community members to take a survey to evaluate and provide input on the district’s most pressing facility and operational needs.

The anonymous survey, available at www.onalaskasurvey.org, will be open through the end of the day on Friday, June 3. It features information and a series of questions related to facility needs throughout the district’s schools, along with operational needs stemming from rising expenses due to inflation and inadequate funding support from the state over the past decade.

“We would like to invite our entire community, including all adults, high school students and staff members, to take this survey and give us your thoughts on these important issues facing our local schools,” said Ann Garrity, school board president. “The input and feedback of our community will be a major factor in the board’s decision-making process. This is an opportunity to make your voice heard and help us determine the best path forward for Onalaska schools.”

The survey is part of a community-driven process to examine needs in the School District of Onalaska. Over the past several months, a Facilities Task Force Committee met multiple times to discuss these needs and create a series of recommendations, which it presented to the board in April.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete. To take it online, visit www.onalaskasurvey.org.

