School District of Onalaska to hold community meetings on facility needs

The School District of Onalaska is inviting community members to take part in two upcoming public meetings focused on the district’s most pressing facility needs and receive feedback on potential solutions to those needs.

The meetings will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. Both will take place at Onalaska Middle School, located at 711 Quincy St.

At the meetings, community members can hear about the district’s needs, as well as ask questions and provide feedback to district administrators.

“Despite being well maintained, our school facilities have needs that must be addressed,” said Superintendent Todd Antony. “We are inviting our community to join us as we engage in a robust process to assess and prioritize these needs, consider various options and proceed with a solution that meets the current and future needs of our students and community.”

All residents who live within the School District of Onalaska boundaries are invited and encouraged to attend.

