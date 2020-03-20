Schools, businesses step up to help local hospitals obtain needed supplies amid COVID-19

Amid a local and national shortage of select medical supplies, area schools and businesses are helping hospitals stay stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, UW-La Crosse, Western Technical College and local organizations and construction companies moved swiftly to aid Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems in obtaining scarce but crucial supplies for addressing the virus.
Staff from Western's Health and Public Safety division have been collecting Personal Protective Equipment and other medical supplies for donation to medical facilities and EMS responders in the area. In addition, the school has offered the use of its ventilators.
"Western Technical College believes that getting all medical supplies and vital equipment, such as respirators, into the hands of those who are meeting the health care needs of our community is vital," said Kat Linaker, vice president of academics at Western. “They need these supplies, especially respirators, to save lives.”
UW-L microbiology professor Mike Hoffman, after being contacted by researchers at Gundersen Health System, collaborated with colleagues to gather inventory from the university's Prairie Springs Science Center. In total, UW-L was able to collect and deliver enough supplies to the Gundersen laboratory to run 2,900 COVID-19 tests.
"Our UW-L faculty and staff and their families are an integral part of our greater La Crosse community,” says Mark Sandheinrich, dean of UW-L’s College of Science and Health. "In our own way, we each need to do our best to support our community in times of need."
Because UW-L has many faculty and students involved in molecular biology research, the university possesses a large number of supplies used to extract RNA from various samples. RNA carries the genetic information of the coronavirus, and obtaining it from samples is a step in the process of determining if a person is infected with COVID-19, according to Sandheinrich.
The school is also donating disposable gloves and personal protective equipment from the Health Science Center.
"We know and work with the researchers at Gundersen and we had the supplies they needed,” says Scott Cooper, UW-L director of undergraduate research. “We can’t do any research for the next few months and anything we can do to help get more COVID-19 tests done in the community the better."
Following a federal government request for assistance, Mayo Clinic Health System Thursday came into a large supply of face masks from local organizations and construction companies.
Among the donations were more than 1,000 N95 masks, used to protect against potentially harmful airborne particles. According to guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Infection, these face masks are sufficient in preventing COVID-19 when there is risk of exposure.
"Whenever a request is made, we’ve always seen a tremendous amount of support from our community. The offers of assistance have come in many forms," said Paul Molling, D.O., physician chair for primary care at Mayo Clinic Health System. “We are very grateful for all the donations and messages of support and appreciation that we have received during this pandemic.”
"Whenever a request is made, we’ve always seen a tremendous amount of support from our community. ... We are very grateful for all the donations and messages of support and appreciation that we have received during this pandemic.”
Paul Molling, D.O., physician chair for primary care at Mayo Clinic Health System
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak now that La Crosse County has reported 5 cases
-
La Crosse County reports fifth COVID case; health department to update numbers daily
-
Updated
With more than 200 cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, Tony Evers says worst is yet to come for Wisconsin
-
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat outlines plan to help small businesses during virus outbreak
- 51 updates