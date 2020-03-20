Schools, businesses step up to help local hospitals obtain needed supplies amid COVID-19

Because UW-L has many faculty and students involved in molecular biology research, the university possesses a large number of supplies used to extract RNA from various samples. RNA carries the genetic information of the coronavirus, and obtaining it from samples is a step in the process of determining if a person is infected with COVID-19, according to Sandheinrich.

The school is also donating disposable gloves and personal protective equipment from the Health Science Center.

"We know and work with the researchers at Gundersen and we had the supplies they needed,” says Scott Cooper, UW-L director of undergraduate research. “We can’t do any research for the next few months and anything we can do to help get more COVID-19 tests done in the community the better."

Following a federal government request for assistance, Mayo Clinic Health System Thursday came into a large supply of face masks from local organizations and construction companies.

Among the donations were more than 1,000 N95 masks, used to protect against potentially harmful airborne particles. According to guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Infection, these face masks are sufficient in preventing COVID-19 when there is risk of exposure.

"Whenever a request is made, we’ve always seen a tremendous amount of support from our community. The offers of assistance have come in many forms," said Paul Molling, D.O., physician chair for primary care at Mayo Clinic Health System. “We are very grateful for all the donations and messages of support and appreciation that we have received during this pandemic.”

