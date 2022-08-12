 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schott named new La Crosse Fire chief

Jeffrey Schott

Jeffrey Schott, right, recognized at the La Crosse Fire Department's Firefighter of the Year.

 Steve Rundio

Jeffrey Schott has been chosen as the new La Crosse Fire Department chief. His appointment is expected to be confirmed Aug. 17, when the city's Police and Fire Commission meets at city hall.

Schott will succeed Ken Gilliam, who took a similar position in Arizona. Schott has been serving as interim assistant chief since April. He assumes his new position Aug. 19. He was one of four finalists for the position.

"The Police and Fire Commission is confident that Jeff's experience and dedication to fire prevention and protection will be a tremendous asset to the La Crosse Fire Department and city of La Crosse," the commission wrote in a press release.

The release said commission members were "extremely impressed with the caliber of the four finalists."

Schott began his career in emergency government in 1999 in Washburn County and was hired full-time by the La Crosse Fire Department in 2000. He was promoted to battalion chief in 2018.

He is married to La Crosse Police Department Captain Avrie Schott. They have three children and reside in La Crosse.

fire chief Jeffrey Schott

Schott

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

