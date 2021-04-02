Science in a snap: Student's pithy presentation earns top honor

Working to answer that question came naturally to Michel, who’s passionate about biology and plans to pursue a doctorate in environmental toxicology after graduation. Whittling that research down to three minutes, however, was a new, eye-opening exercise.

“I love talking about my research and telling people what I do, and trying to fit all of that in three minutes is very challenging,” she says. “I had to really focus on the major parts and the most important parts. It really gave me a new and different perspective on my research.”

Michel says she felt “excited nervousness” before presenting, because she wanted to make a good impression with the panel, and she knew many more people were watching online. Thankfully, she navigated her presentation smoothly, and even had about 20 seconds to spare.

Of course, the foundation for Michel’s successful presentation was laid well before her three minutes began.

In recent months, the grad student closely monitored the health of fish that had been exposed to Thiamethoxam, watching for any changes to their survival or hatching rate, or to their ability to catch food or evade predators. The latter symptoms would be an indication of nervous system damage, which is often found in bees and other non-target organisms harmed by insecticides.