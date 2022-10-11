Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane tour to stop at Viterbo

Enjoy the incredible music of the pop hits of today remade into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday as Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane tour comes to the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Times change and trends come and go, but—like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E—the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age. Postmodern Jukebox’s (PMJ) Life in The Past Lane concert tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of “vintage” and “modern.”

“As always, we'll be bringing the PMJ Universe to life with a cast full of today’s most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers, to bring you the top-shelf entertainment experience for which PMJ is known,” wrote PMJ. “Whether you’re a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch a ride with us for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music.”

This performance is sponsored by River Valley Media Group and Candlewood Suites and in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $64 for main floor, $60 for lower balcony, and $54 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. VIP Meet and Greet tickets are $164. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.