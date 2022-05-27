Scouts honor veterans throughout the region

Scouts from throughout the region were involved in efforts this week to honor local veterans. These actions will culminate with Memorial Day parades on Monday, May 30.

Scouts placed flags on the gravestones of veterans at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse as well as at cemeteries in Sparta, Tomah, Warrens and in Caledonia, Minnesota.

Local Scouts also will march in parades in the area on Monday including in Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, and Sparta.

Gateway Scouting is proud to be an organization which teaches young people to connect with all people who make our community a great place – including our veterans.

The Gateway Area Council provides programming to 1,000+ youth Scout members throughout a nine-county region of

Western Wisconsin and Southeast Minnesota with the help of nearly 450 adult volunteers.

Gateway Area Council Scouting programs take place in Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Vernon counties of Wisconsin and Houston County, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.gatewayscouting.org.

