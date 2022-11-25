Scrooge in Rouge kicks off LCT’s holiday season

The La Crosse Community Theatre kicks off its holiday season beginning Friday with its BlackBox Series production of Scrooge in Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol.

The production follows the The Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players, who, unfortunately, are beset with a widespread case of food poisoning. This leaves only four surviving members to complete a performance of A Christmas Carol. The undaunted quartet gamely face missed cues, ill-fitting costumes, and solving the problem of having no one to play Tiny Tim, ultimately creating an evening that abounds in bad puns, bawdy malapropisms, naughty double-entendres, and witty songs!

The production first premiered Le Chat Noir, New Orleans, on December 7, 2007. The show features a book and lyrics by Ricky Graham, additional material by Jeffery Robers, other interesting bits by Yvette Hargis, and original music composed by Jefferson Turner, all of whom appeared in the original production. Since the show’s premiere, it has become a favorite of regional and amateur companies who, like LCT, are looking for shows with smaller companies to fit in in their smaller performance spaces.

Due to the flexibility offered in LCT’s Veterans Studio Theatre, the creative team has transformed the space to replicate the feel of the bygone era of Music Hall entertainment.

“Music Hall is a type of British Theatre that was popular from the early Victorian times,” says the production’s director, Marsha Rubinelli. “It was bold and scandalous entertainment, performed in beer hall theaters from around 1850 until around 1918.”

This style of entertainment was also significant at the time because comedic performances and styles started to gain traction in entertainment, as opposed to the more “fairy tale” or classically-styled show, such as those found in the tradition of English Pantomime that still continue today.

Some of the traditional Music Hall elements that are incorporated into the production include puns, verse speech, parody song lyrics of popular music, magical transformations, and overall spectacle, elements that one can find in many modern theatrical productions.

“This show really is a love-letter to the style of Music Hall and also serves as an indicator of the trajectory that popular entertainment would take on in the burgeoning 20th century,” says Artistic Director Seth Kieser. “Being able to offer our adult demographic an entertaining night out to experience just a sampling of what was considered a risqué back in the 1860s, gives the audience the chance to ask themselves what they consider to be risqué today and if humor, at its core, has truly changed.”

Scrooge and Rouge opens Friday, November 25 and continues through Saturday, December 18. Note that this production is intended for patrons 17+.

“We will see you at the Music Hall,” concludes Rubinelli, “where there is nothing respectable about our show. Only bawdy, scandalous laughs!”

For more information, visit lacrossetheatre.org or call the Box Office at (608) 784-9292.

SCROOGE IN ROUGE FAST FACTS

WHO: La Crosse Community Theatre

WHAT: Scrooge in Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol

WHERE: The Weber Center for the Performing Arts | 428 Front St. South

WHEN: November 25-December 17 | Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

PRICES: $30 general admission; Student and Military discounts available; $20 rush seating subject to availability per performance

BOX OFFICE HOURS

3:00 to 5:00 pm, Monday-Friday | Phone: 608-784-9292

CAST

Vesta Virile Lenore Marcotte

Lottie Obbligato Michael Angelo

Charlie Schmaltz Christopher Dresen

Alfred Da Cappo Grace Mattie

CREATIVE TEAM

Director Marsha Rubinelli

Choreographer Leslie Weber

Production Stage Manager Kristi Bechtel

Vocal Direction Michael Angelo

Scenic Designer | Technical Director Lex Violette

Costume Designer Jess Rigdon

Lighting Designer Roxann Adamsen

Assistant Lighting Designer Tracy Joe

Props Designer Grace Reynolds

Sound Designer Srinivasa Rao Chandana