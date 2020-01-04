Sculpture park being added to new La Crosse development

The La Crosse Arts Board has approved plans for a sculpture park that would serve as a gateway between downtown and the North Side.

The new art exhibit would sit on the southern side of the new development known originally as Riverside North, now under the name of River Point District, and will feature environmentally conscious artwork.

La Crosse Arts Board officials expressed excitement about the new park’s possibilities and its uniqueness to the city's parks and art community, saying “the way you experience it” is how it stands out.

The park will reside in the flood zone of the development area, and the Arts Board hopes to keep moving temporary artwork through the park to address the potential for things being destroyed by active weather.

The first project for the park has been approved and officials hope install it later this year.

The piece, known as “The Arch of Nature,” was designed by Roald Gundersen and is inspired by the Losey Memorial Arch at the Oak Grove Cemetery. It will be made up of organic material harvested directly from the park, including invasive species such as buckthorn and black locust.

