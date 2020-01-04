You are the owner of this article.
Sculpture park being added to new La Crosse development
Sculpture park being added to new La Crosse development

The Arch of Nature

The inaugural artwork for the new River Point Sculpture Park has already been commissioned, and a rendering of it is shown here. It will use organic material harvested directly from the park.

The La Crosse Arts Board has approved plans for a sculpture park that would serve as a gateway between downtown and the North Side.

The new art exhibit would sit on the southern side of the new development known originally as Riverside North, now under the name of River Point District, and will feature environmentally conscious artwork.

La Crosse Arts Board officials expressed excitement about the new park’s possibilities and its uniqueness to the city's parks and art community, saying “the way you experience it” is how it stands out.

The park will reside in the flood zone of the development area, and the Arts Board hopes to keep moving temporary artwork through the park to address the potential for things being destroyed by active weather.

The first project for the park has been approved and officials hope install it later this year.

The piece, known as “The Arch of Nature,” was designed by Roald Gundersen and is inspired by the Losey Memorial Arch at the Oak Grove Cemetery. It will be made up of organic material harvested directly from the park, including invasive species such as buckthorn and black locust.

 “We want sculpture in the Riverpoint Sculpture Park to be discovered,” said member Jennifer Williams, who spearheaded the project.

The Art Board describes this inaugural piece as, “a gateway from our urban world into the wetland habitat, a passage between downtown and the new Riverside North development.”

“We just really need to think about the environmental impact of anything that goes there,” said Williams, who hopes the sculptures and artwork will work with the existing environment of the land, and not against it.

The Arts Board is holding a listening session on Thursday, Jan. 30, to gather more ideas from the public about park. It will be at 6 p.m. at the Pump House.

There is no official launch date for the River Point Sculpture Park yet, and the River Point District is still in the early stages of development.

Photos: Discover these 31 public art sculptures in La Crosse

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Listening session on the proposed River North sculpture park

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30

WHERE: The Pump House, 119 King St.

