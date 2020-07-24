Sean Burke: A note to our readers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of us here at the La Crosse Tribune are deeply committed to our community and to our mission of providing you the local news and information you need to stay informed.

Our dedication to this mission remains steadfast in the face a fast-changing media landscape and difficult business disruption wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The significant impact of COVID-19 on our business along with our readers evolving media habits have encouraged us to change how we deliver your La Crosse Tribune.

In response to these challenges, effective Aug. 24, the La Crosse Tribune will begin publishing print editions five days per week, Wednesday through Sunday. In addition, we will publish and send electronic editions (easy-to-use digital replicas) of your newspaper seven days per week delivered on the usual schedule.

While our newspaper has seen extraordinary readership increases on our website, many newspaper publications, including the La Crosse Tribune, have experienced significant declines in local advertising as safer-at-home orders, social distancing and mandatory business closings have impacted the support the local business community provides to the Tribune and our readers.