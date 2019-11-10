All are invited to memorialize and honor friends and loved ones by purchasing holiday tree lights, angels and tree toppers for the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary’s 2019 Season of Light campaign.
During the past 20 years, the Season of Light Program and Memorial Fund has provided more than $190,000 to Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare patients needing assistance paying medical bills.
Visit the Season of Light online to learn more about the program. Memorials may be ordered and paid for via check or, new this year, ordered online with payment by credit card.
Individuals and families who receive financial assistance will be notified before the Christmas holiday. Trees displaying the memorial lights and decorations will be displayed on the Mayo La Crosse Campus in Marycrest Auditorium and the Slaggie Family Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.
Contact the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary at 608-392-2709 for more information.
