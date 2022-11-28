Season of Light campaign begins at Mayo Clinic Health System

All are invited to memorialize and honor friends and loved ones by purchasing holiday tree lights ($5 each); trim the tree ($25); or, angel tree toppers ($50) for the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary's 2022 Season of Light campaign.

During the past 24 years, Season of Light has provided more than $200,000 to patients needing assistance paying medical bills or charges for treatment at Mayo Clinic Health Systems - La Crosse or surrounding areas.

Again this year, a tree of lights will grace the front of the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Each light "illuminating" the tree signifies a $5 donation in the name of a person remembered at this special time of year. The Tree of Light is displayed in the hospital's main lobby, and a Tree of Hope stands in the lower level of the Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Family Cancer and Blood Disorder Center in La Crosse and in the Onalaska Clinic.

A list of honorees is placed in the La Crosse hospital lobby, cancer center and Onalaska clinic.

Visit the Season of Light website online at: https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/locations/la-crosse/volunteer/auxiliary/season-of-light. Memorials may be ordered online and paid via credit card.