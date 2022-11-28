 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Season of Light campaign begins at Mayo Clinic Health System

  • 0
Tree of lights

Again this year, a tree of lights will grace the front of the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

All are invited to memorialize and honor friends and loved ones by purchasing holiday tree lights ($5 each); trim the tree ($25); or, angel tree toppers ($50) for the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary's 2022 Season of Light campaign.

During the past 24 years, Season of Light has provided more than $200,000 to patients needing assistance paying medical bills or charges for treatment at Mayo Clinic Health Systems - La Crosse or surrounding areas.

Again this year, a tree of lights will grace the front of the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Each light "illuminating" the tree signifies a $5 donation in the name of a person remembered at this special time of year. The Tree of Light is displayed in the hospital's main lobby, and a Tree of Hope stands in the lower level of the Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Family Cancer and Blood Disorder Center in La Crosse and in the Onalaska Clinic.

People are also reading…

A list of honorees is placed in the La Crosse hospital lobby, cancer center and Onalaska clinic.

Visit the Season of Light website online at: https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/locations/la-crosse/volunteer/auxiliary/season-of-light. Memorials may be ordered online and paid via credit card.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Irvine Park’s 10th Run for the Lights in Chippewa Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News