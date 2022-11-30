Seasonal volunteer opportunities in Coulee Region

It’s the season of giving, and area nonprofits could use your help making the holidays a little happier for folks across the Coulee Region.

Volunteer website Ugetconnected has once again put together an online hub for seasonal volunteer opportunities and holiday wish lists submitted by local nonprofits. Anyone interested in giving back this holiday season should check out this one-stop-shop for spreading cheer.

“Holiday Helpers & Wish Lists,” Ugetconnected’s latest effort to promote volunteerism, recently launched at www.ugetconnected.org -- click on “Help fill a holiday need!”

Opportunities currently posted include food requests for various programming; winter apparel drives for local veterans; and volunteering for holiday events like the Children’s Museum’s annual New Year’s celebration, Countdown to Noon.

Ugetconnected is accessible year round as a means of connecting nonprofit agencies and people wishing to volunteer. It is a partnership led by Great Rivers United Way, with support from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University, and Western Technical College.