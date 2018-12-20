Try 1 month for 99¢

The public is invited Dec. 20 to weigh in on the future sizing, configuration and features of the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion.

The La Crosse Center Board will host a second public input session, asking participants to share their thoughts on the design concepts and their aesthetic preferences from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the La Crosse Center Ballroom.

Light snacks and refreshments will provided and the event is kid-friendly, with a separate room with staff members to watch the children and art supplies for them to use.

Contact Art Fahey at afahey@lacrossecenter.com or 608-789-7412.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

