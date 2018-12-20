The public is invited Dec. 20 to weigh in on the future sizing, configuration and features of the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion.
The La Crosse Center Board will host a second public input session, asking participants to share their thoughts on the design concepts and their aesthetic preferences from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the La Crosse Center Ballroom.
Light snacks and refreshments will provided and the event is kid-friendly, with a separate room with staff members to watch the children and art supplies for them to use.
Contact Art Fahey at afahey@lacrossecenter.com or 608-789-7412.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.