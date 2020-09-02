Second La Crosse County resident dies due to coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second La Crosse County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The resident was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends and those impacted by this loss of life," the health department wrote in a statement. "Our department urges our community to stay home with any symptoms of COVID-19, wear a cloth mask when outside of the home, wash hands frequently with soap and water, always practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more when around people who are not members of your household."

The health department will not release additional information to protect the family's privacy.

The first La Crosse County resident was also a man in his 70s. The department was notified of the death July 17.

The department also notified the public Wednesday that additional coronavirus-related deaths of La Crosse County residents will be reported Wednesday as part of the weekly COVID-19 Collaborative update.

