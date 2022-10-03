 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Pumpkin & A Pint at Dash Park planned

Onalaska Art Keepers

Onalaska Art Keepers bring back second Pumpkin & A Pint at Dash Park.

Come for family fun -- live music, live art auction and more -- as the Onalaska Art Keepers bring back the second annual Pumpkin & A Pint at Dash Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free to the public, but for $10 get a pumpkin to paint and a beer or 1919 root beer. Free face painting and learn to make corn husk dolls. While painting your pumpkin, listen to the melodious tunes of the Don Harvey Duo. Then you can bid on your favorite Pop Up Onalaska art pieces at the 11:30 live art auction.

Food, beer, coffee, music, crafts available all while supporting the local arts. 

