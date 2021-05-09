Second-round winner talks drive, backstory and ideals

“First and foremost,” said Andrew Christianson, “I am a comic book nerd.”
Christianson’s delight in hearing he had been selected as the winner of the most recent round of “You Finish the Story” entries was palpable, demonstrating he was a passionate and inspired writer looking to share some of his love for storytelling with the world.
Born and raised in La Crosse, he won a writing contest in fourth grade that ignited his interest in writing. His creativity had been fed early on by a voracious appetite for reading, yet this event — the “Tiny Tim Fundraiser” — sparked it to life. That drive went on to be stoked by his love of creating stories and worlds of his own.
“I eventually went to UW-Eau Claire and earned a BA in English,” Christianson said, “fully intending on being a fiction writer.”
As is the plight of many creatives, however, he found himself hopping from job to job and writing in his free time.
“I have tons of unfinished works sitting on my computer, as I have been going back and forth trying to write a fantasy book,” he explains, “and one based on superheroes.”
This project, and one other of special interest, would go on to be his inspiration for his winning entry, “One Last Game.”
In a world where the mainstream has well-whetted its appetite for super-hero media, Andrew, alongside his brother, Brian, and cousin, James, broke onto the scene of team-centric and turn-based card games with a lucrative bang: the forging of their own game, “World’s Greatest Villain.”
“Dozens of copies sold either online or at a few conventions,” Christianson exclaimed. “I learned a lot while working on that game. … I have entire backstories and histories I’ve drafted for my card game, and to be honest, worldbuilding is my favorite part of writing a story.”
“I have been into superheroes ever since I was a kid and the 1990s X-Men cartoon started. This stayed with me through college, where I spent a lot of my free time with my friends playing a game called ‘HeroClix,’” he explains. “The game within the story is, obviously, based on that. I also included the personality types of people I have met in the game to create Phil and Ben.”
Christianson’s story, for anyone who may have missed its printing, features Ben, an old pro, selling his collection of character figurines to Phil, an actually elderly challenger, only to recognize the value in their connection during a time of isolation. It’s the kind of story that keeps the light on during the quiet, monotonous duress of the pandemic.
“It’s been a lot of unfinished projects I’ve tried to do, between finding work and keeping life going,” Christianson admits. He writes short stories for contests and to share with family members, which keep him ‘sharp.’ He still welcomes the challenge and reward of writing, saying, “The great thing about writing, though, is there isn’t a set time when you can do it.
“You can be successful at any time or any age. You just have to do it.”
In the end, Christianson keeps pushing to share his stories and worlds with others, at a time when escapism, heroism and idealism are most needed.
“As far as the future for me, my dad is an artist and we have a children’s book that hopefully, one day, we will finish,” he concludes. “I also hope to complete at least one of my books and look about getting it published. Keeping the dream alive!”
Future editions of the “You Finish the Story” contest will come out throughout the year, but, in the meantime, story lovers can find the runner-up entries — including one from a sixth-grade writer in the G-E-T school system — online at lacrossetribune.com.
Should anyone be interested in supporting an area writer with a bright future ahead, “World’s Greatest Villain” is available at www.thegamecrafter.com/games/world-s-greatest-villain.