Second-round winner talks drive, backstory and ideals

In a world where the mainstream has well-whetted its appetite for super-hero media, Andrew, alongside his brother, Brian, and cousin, James, broke onto the scene of team-centric and turn-based card games with a lucrative bang: the forging of their own game, “World’s Greatest Villain.”

“Dozens of copies sold either online or at a few conventions,” Christianson exclaimed. “I learned a lot while working on that game. … I have entire backstories and histories I’ve drafted for my card game, and to be honest, worldbuilding is my favorite part of writing a story.”

“I have been into superheroes ever since I was a kid and the 1990s X-Men cartoon started. This stayed with me through college, where I spent a lot of my free time with my friends playing a game called ‘HeroClix,’” he explains. “The game within the story is, obviously, based on that. I also included the personality types of people I have met in the game to create Phil and Ben.”

Christianson’s story, for anyone who may have missed its printing, features Ben, an old pro, selling his collection of character figurines to Phil, an actually elderly challenger, only to recognize the value in their connection during a time of isolation. It’s the kind of story that keeps the light on during the quiet, monotonous duress of the pandemic.