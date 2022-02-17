Second show added for Charlie Berens Live

If you missed out of tickets to Charlie Berens Live at the La Crosse Center, you have another shot.

A second show has been added on October 15, this one at 4 p.m.

Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more. Charlie began his career working for MTV News' Choose or Lose.

In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013, he won an Emmy for "The Cost of Water" while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas.

