Second show added for Charlie Berens Live

If you missed out of tickets to Charlie Berens Live at the La Crosse Center, you have another shot.
A second show has been added on October 15, this one at 4 p.m.
Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more. Charlie began his career working for MTV News' Choose or Lose.
In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013, he won an Emmy for "The Cost of Water" while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas.
IN PHOTOS: All about Elvis
Tim E. Hendry
Elvis Tribute Artist Tim E. Hendry performs at a Sandra Gold Stars on Stage show in Grimsby, Ontario Canada. Hendry will be one of 35 Elvis reenactors at this year’s Elvis Explosion.
CLARENCE O'DELL
Elvis Explosion
Elvis tribute artist Dan Barrella performs Sunday at the 22nd annual Elvis Explosion at the La Crosse Center. Barrella, of Staten Island, said few musicians can match Elvis' starpower 42 years after his death. “Even the name is iconic,” Barrella said. “Elvis. That’s all you need to say.”
Kyle Farris, La Crosse Tribune
Elvis-Robert Washington
Robert Washington, who once was named World Champion Elvis Impersonator, will be performing at the La Crosse Center as part of the 22nd annual Elvis Explosion. The event draws fans and Elvis impersonators from all over the world.
Contributed photo
Caspar Slee
In addition to Caspar Slee of the Netherlands (pictured), this year's Elvis Explosion also will feature a British Elvis tribute artist.
Contributed photo
Elvis Explosion
A versatile performer, Dean Z fronts a ‘90s rock band called The Kraken in addition to being a world champion Elvis tribute artist.
Contributed photo
Elvis Explosion
This year’s Elvis Explosion, which runs Friday through Sunday, will feature 2013 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion Dean Z as one of the headliners.
Contributed photo
Change of Habit
The Change of Habit Tribute Band will again be accompanying the Elvis tribute artists this year at the Elvis Explosion. The band includes drummer Joe Zannelli, who manages the band, backup singers Joe Scumaci and Tricia Sawilchik, bass guitarist Nick Tarzia, guitarist Jim Workman, keyboard player Tom Buckley, trumpet players Fred Cantu and Mark Roller and trombone player Rafael Crawford.
Contributed photo
Ryan Pelton
Ryan Pelton is back at this year’s Elvis Explosion at the La Crosse Center, one of three headliners. Last year, Pelton was named Elvis Tribute Artist of the Year and honored with a special Industry Achievement Award at the second annual Elvis Tribute Industry Awards ceremony.
Bob Good photo
Elvis Explosion
The 19th annual Elvis Explosion at the La Crosse Center will feature more than Elvis tribute artists, portraying the King from his youthful rockabilly phase to the fancy jumpsuit concert-era period.
Bob Good photo
Elvis Explosion
The Change of Habit Tribute Band, which last year won Tribute Band of the Year honors at the second annual Elvis Tribute Industry Awards ceremony, can be expected to play as many as 250 songs during the three-day Elvis Explosion, which runs Sept. 9-11 at the La Crosse Center.
Bob Good photo
Ryan Pelton returns for '2015 Elvis Explosion'
Elvis tribute artist Ryan Pelton will perform at next weekend's “Elvis Explosion 2015" at the La Crosse Center.
Contributed photo
Ryan Pelton
Ryan Pelton as Elvis
Contributed photo
Larry Hass
Larry Hass, an Elvis tribute artist who died on stage at the 2004 Elvis Explosion, is the subject of a John Paget documentary that is now coming out on DVD.
Contributed photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.