Secret Santas: La Crosse Rotary group has provided gifts for foster kids for quarter century

Teddy bears. Clothing. Gift cards.

These are among the thousands of gifts Rotarians from the Valley View Rotary Club of La Crosse have given La Crosse County foster children during the past 25 years. This year there will be presents for 80 more.

The idea for the gift-giving for foster children came in 1996 from then club president Bill Shepherd, now retired corporation counsel for La Crosse County. Club members wanted to do a high impact, long-term project for Christmas. Shepherd worked with county colleagues who ran foster and out-of-home care for children.

“We came up with the idea of providing gifts for the county’s foster children,” he recalls. “We knew there would always be a need for foster families, so we knew it would be something we could do every year.”

Shepherd quickly became the county’s chief Secret Santa, with the club’s 60-plus members becoming the elves. Shepherd worked with social workers to develop cards with the child’s first name, age and wishes on their Christmas list.

Shepherd distributes the cards at the club’s weekly meetings starting in early November. If some of the cards don’t go in the first two weeks, members step up to take more. He says members are always willing to participate.

“I’ve never had trouble getting Rotarians to step up and take additional cards,” Shepherd notes. “It gets them thinking about doing something nice for someone. It goes back to the organization’s motto of ‘Service Above Self.’”

Rotarians buy everything from toys to clothing and books to stuffed animals. In recent years, gift cards have become popular, especially for teenagers. Social workers or foster parents will help the child buy a gift with the cards. Gift cards were used for all ages last year during COVID-19.

“We wanted to continue the program, but knew it would be difficult the normal way,” says Shepherd. “So gift cards saved the program.”

Shepherd says over the years the children aren’t the only ones who have benefited. Social workers are happy to finally share good news with foster parents, who seldom hear positive things about struggling children and their families.

“It was good for the foster children, the foster parents as well as the social workers,” explains Shepherd. “It was an all-around great opportunity to recognize these generous people.”

The Secret Santa gifting has impacted Valley View Rotarians, too.

Long-time member Stephanie Fraase has been buying gifts for foster children since the club started the program in the mid-90s. Early on, she would choose several cards with ages of kids that were the same as her two daughters.

“Then, I let them help pick out gifts for the foster children, and they would help wrap them as well,” she explains. “It has been a tradition ever since.”

Fraase says the gift-buying even became part of their Black Friday tradition.

“I remember sitting at the kitchen table with my kids and other family members scouring the sales ads, circling the good deals and planning our sales strategies,” she says. “Of course, the foster kids’ cards were out and were a part of the plan. Then when we went out to the stores, there was joy when my kids scored on the deals — even for the toys that would not be under our tree.”

While her daughters are now grown and out of the house, Fraase says they still enjoy helping to pick out the foster kids’ gifts when they can.

“This program is a true hands-on teaching experience to show your own kids that we need to care for others, even if we never get the chance to meet them,” Fraase says.

While it’s not always easy picking out a gift for a child you will never see, Fraase knows the gifts make a difference.

“You never get to see their faces when they rip off the paper and are excited by what is in the box,” she admits. “But I know that the gifts bring joy and are very much appreciated.”

By participating, Fraase feels that she is helping the foster system in general, even though it may be only in a small way.

“I admire families that give their time and open their homes to kids in need and become foster families,” she says. “Although I don’t do that, I feel like I am helping at least a couple of children by enhancing their Christmases just a little bit.”

Current Valley View Rotary President Katie Thomson says the gift program shares the reason for the season: giving. She has been in the club since her son and daughter, now teenagers, were preschoolers.

“Rotary-related opportunities like the foster child gift program have helped instill in them the importance of volunteerism and helping others all year long, not just at the holidays,” she explains. “Local volunteerism and giving opens your eyes to the struggles and strengths in our community. And, it’s fun.”

Thomson says despite her kids now being in their teens, they still argue over who gets to shop for which child.

“They take responsibility for picking gifts out —under my guidance — or we’d go broke,” she says. “We look forward to it every year.”

Shepherd says an average of 80 children benefit each year, with more than 100 some years. The gifts are collected at club meetings, as well as its Christmas party.

“There’s always a lot of excitement seeing a table full of presents at both the party and then down at the county office,” he says.

Rhonda Rude, La Crosse County Social Services specialist, has worked with the program since it started. She says providing holiday gifts for those in foster care ensures every child receives something special under the tree.

“This lets kids know they are important and that they matter,” Rude explains.

While most kids don’t really know who they are getting the gifts from, she says those in foster care are always appreciative of the presents. She wants to see the program continue.

“This is such a wonderful program we hope to keep working together for years to come,” she says.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0