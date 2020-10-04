Seeds for Hope kicks off next week

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse will launch the Festival Foods “Seeds of Hope” campaign Oct. 11, which will sponsor the Kane Street Community Garden.

Funds raised through donations at Festival Foods will be used to purchase seeds, bedding plants, fertilizer and support the ADA Accessible Garden to open in 2021. Last year, nearly 30,000 pounds of produce were produced and distributed on-site to food pantries, meal sites and youth programs.