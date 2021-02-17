Self-cleaning oven fires results in two La Crosse Fire Department calls

After responding to two oven fires Monday, the La Crosse Fire Department is alerting citizens on how to properly use an oven's self-cleaning feature.

Pat Corran, the department's community risk educator, said both fires were extinguished by the time firefighters arrived and that nobody was injured.

In both cases, residents were operating their oven's self-cleaning function. One oven was electric; the other was gas.

Corran said the topic of self-cleaning ovens "has been on the fire service radar for some time now." He said the biggest concern is extreme heat. Oven temperatures can reach 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit during a self-clean cycle, which can melt the oven’s thermometer or thermal fuse and disable the temperature regulation.

"Since it hasn’t been extensively researched, it's hard for us to definitively state to not use it, which is why we recommend staying home when using it," he said.

Corran offered the following tips for safe oven cleaning: