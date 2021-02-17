 Skip to main content
Self-cleaning oven fires results in two La Crosse Fire Department calls
Self-cleaning oven fires results in two La Crosse Fire Department calls

Fire engine

A La Crosse Fire Department engine leaves its station. 

 Hope Kirwan, WPR News

After responding to two oven fires Monday, the La Crosse Fire Department is alerting citizens on how to properly use an oven's self-cleaning feature.

Pat Corran, the department's community risk educator, said both fires were extinguished by the time firefighters arrived and that nobody was injured.

In both cases, residents were operating their oven's self-cleaning function. One oven was electric; the other was gas.

Corran said the topic of self-cleaning ovens "has been on the fire service radar for some time now." He said the biggest concern is extreme heat. Oven temperatures can reach 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit during a self-clean cycle, which can melt the oven’s thermometer or thermal fuse and disable the temperature regulation.

"Since it hasn’t been extensively researched, it's hard for us to definitively state to not use it, which is why we recommend staying home when using it," he said.

Corran offered the following tips for safe oven cleaning:

  • Pre-clean the oven and remove large chunks of food prior to starting the self-clean cycle.
  • Follow the manufacturer's instructions.
  • Remain home during the self-cleaning cycle.
  • If the oven catches fire, keep the door closed to deprive the fire of oxygen. Turn off the oven and call 911.
  • Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in the home are in working order.

Corran also warned against using ovens as an auxiliary heating source. Even though residents might be tempted to use their ovens for heat during the current cold snap, Corran said using an oven for anything other than cooking is hazardous. He said over-using a gas stove creates the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, along with the risk of starting a fire

He said both gas and electric ovens "are designed to cook food, not heat the home. Both are an inefficient heating source and are very dangerous."

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

