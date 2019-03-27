Semi carrying 40,000 pounds of cornstarch bursts into flames in Monroe County

Firefighters closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 for about seven hours Tuesday and early Wednesday after a semi-trailer went up in flames.
The driver, Andrzej Leszek, was not injured, and the tractor pulling the semi-trailer was not damaged, according to the Sparta Area Fire District.
Firefighters were dispatched just before 11 p.m. to mile maker 34 near Sparta. A semi-trailer, carrying 40,000 pounds of cornstarch from Illinois to Hager City Wis., had disconnected from the tractor and burst into flames, Fire Chief Mike Arnold said.
The fire spread to grass near the interstate’s shoulder, nearly igniting a grove of pine trees.
The cause of the fire is a likely a brake malfunction, according to authorities. The contents of the trailer could not be salvaged.
