Semi crashes into fireworks stand in Oakdale; woman inside stand injured

Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi truck crashed into a fireworks stand Tuesday in the village of Oakdale.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Richard Isaboke of Hamilton, New Jersey, likely suffered a medical emergency around 11 a.m. while operating his 2013 Volvo semi.

Isaboke's vehicle left the roadway and struck a fireworks stand that was set up near the parking lot at Love’s Travel Stop. The semi then continued through the parking lot before exiting the roadway again, coming to rest on the south end of the property. He was hospitalized.

Ettamae Henze, 77, of Wilton, was sitting inside the fireworks stand at the time of the crash. She sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital by ambulance before being transported by med-flight to La Crosse. Isaboke was also taken to a hospital.

The crash pushed the fireworks stand approximately 15 feet.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Oakdale Fire Department.

