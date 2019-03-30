The driver of a semi truck was injured Friday afternoon after the vehicle overturned and landed in a ditch along Hwy. 27 in Christiana Township.
Jerry Ray, 38, was operating a semi with tanker, owned by Nickellatti Trucking LLC and carrying organic whey, the vehicle began traveling to the right side of the shoulder, Ray told authorities.
After reaching the shoulder, the driver over-corrected while returning to the roadway, which caused the weight of the trailer to overturn the truck and trailer onto the passenger side. The vehicle slid about 100 feet down the highway before coming to a stop in the Northbound lane of Hwy. 27, with the trailer landing partially in the ditch.
The top lid of the trailer was broken open during the accident, spilling half the load of whey into the ditch.
Westby police, fire and first responders, Tri-State Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Vernon County Emergency Management and Hazmat Team, Wisconsin DNR and Vernon County Emergency Management assisted with the accident and clean up of the spill. Ray was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.