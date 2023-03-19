Wisconsin license plates read, “America’s Dairyland.” This is more than just a marketing ploy or a slick slogan; it is a long legacy of family farming and food production that has made Wisconsin an agricultural leader since long before it became a state.

As the son and grandson of family farmers, and the former agriculture secretary for the state of Wisconsin, I’m proud to serve as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Agriculture and Tourism Committee, and will work tirelessly to ensure our farmers have the resources to succeed amidst an evolving economy.

More work must be done to ensure new and beginning farmers have the tools they need to enter the industry and build their career. We need to make sure Wisconsin’s tax code recognizes the complexity of intergenerational transfers of family farms. Further, we need to continue to expand broadband and develop new markets, both locally and internationally.

We must also support the conservation efforts being led by farmers across our state. I was proud to support funding for producer-led watershed grants in the last state budget, and will continue to advocate for these conservation efforts moving forward. A continued focus on farmland preservation and supporting our farmers as stewards of the land will enrich our natural resources and the crops grown in our state.

Consumers want to know where their food comes from. This session, we have the opportunity to continue investing in Wisconsin’s dairy and meat processors, as well as farm-to-school efforts. I’m proud to have voted for meat and dairy processor grants in the last budget, but we must make continued investments in our processors to ensure Wisconsin remains a hub for global commerce.

Strong transportation infrastructure, including our local roads, bridges and ports, is vital for distributing the agricultural products Wisconsin produces and receiving the products that Wisconsinites rely upon. The continued success of our imports and exports will be dependent on rebuilding and strengthening our supply chains. With stronger supply chains, we can ensure Wisconsin agricultural products are enjoyed not just here, but across the world.

Agriculture is the leading contributor to our state’s economy, generating over $104 billion in economic activity per year. We need to think creatively and work with our agriculture and education sectors to build a workforce that will help our state’s largest industry grow. We have a lot of work to do this session, and through it I’ll continue to advocate for our farmers and processors across Wisconsin.