Sen. Kathy Bernier on Gableman firing: 'It is about time'

Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) released the following statement, after learning that Michael Gableman was fired as Special Counsel to the Assembly:

“It is about time.

“In December of 2021, during a bipartisan panel on election integrity, I stated that I hoped Mr. Gableman’s investigation would wrap up sooner rather than later, to give the legislature more time to make necessary statutory fixes and to restore voter confidence in our electoral system. His response was to take a taxpayer-subsidized trip to a partisan event in my district to attack me personally. Abraham Lincoln once said ‘better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.’ At that moment I lost all faith in his caliber as an investigator and his character as a man.

“I’m sure Speaker Vos had his reasons for hiring Mr. Gableman in the first place. I applaud his decision now to fire him.

“The moments of lucidity from his investigation confirmed issues that were also brought to light by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s audit and the one done by the conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty. Their solutions were drafted into legislation, passed in both houses, and vetoed by Governor Evers. I will repeat, ad nauseam, that if we want election integrity in Wisconsin we need the Governor to change his mind or we need a change in Governor.”

Sen. Bernier serves as Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics. During each of her 12 years in the Senate and Assembly she has served as Chair or Vice-Chair of her house’s Elections Committee. Prior to her time in the legislature, she served as a County Clerk, Wisconsin’s highest-ranked election official.