Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, will hold district office hours for local residents to meet with her, discuss state issues and request assistance with state agencies.
The meetings will be at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Crawford County Administration Building, Room 130, 225 Beaumont Road, Prairie du Chien, and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center, 238 Front St., Cashton.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
These listening sessions are open to the public and no RSVP is required. For more information, call Sen. Shilling's district office at 1-608-782-2785.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.