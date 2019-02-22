U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin toured the 608 Brewing Company on Friday to draw attention to the bipartisan, bicameral Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act introduced earlier this month.
“We have over 170 craft beverage manufacturers here in the state of Wisconsin,” and that number is growing, Sen. Baldwin said during a press conference. “They are incredible entrepreneurs and small businesses often taking a risk on property that needs a lot of work. I’ve seen folks who have invested in areas of (a) community that haven’t seen a lot of traffic, and they really revive neighborhoods.”
The bill will permanently authorize the two-year Craft Beverage Modernization Act that was co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of senators, including Baldwin, in 2017. The 2019 legislation would permanently cut taxes and modernize regulations to support the growth of craft breweries.
The 2017 iteration of the act included large tax breaks for major beverage corporations, which, Baldwin said, legislators had hoped would trickle down.
“That didn’t work. Instead we saw massive stock buybacks and we saw dividend payouts, but we didn’t see reinvestment in the corporate enterprise,” Baldwin said.
Small brewers and distillers invest almost 100 percent of the excise tax relief that they’re getting back into their business, according to Baldwin, who hopes the legislation will level the playing field and help these craft breweries grow.
Baldwin was joined by 608 Brewing Company co-owner and head brewer Phil Humphrey, who said the legislation will help small, locally owned craft brewing companies stay afloat during slow business seasons.
“I’m all for it,” Humphrey said. “We’re constantly taking all of our revenue after bills are paid and putting it back into the business to improve equipment.”
The 608 Brewing Company opened in August and does most its business through the tap room connected to the brewing facility. Humphrey said he hopes the company will expand but wants to do so in a measured way.
“The more quantity of beer we put out, the more taxes we have to pay, so it will start to add up over time as we increase production,” he said.
The 2019 bill, introduced by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., enjoys support on both sides of the aisle, both chambers of Congress and the entire craft beverage industry, according to a statement released by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives earlier this month.
“Here in Wisconsin, our craft brewers produce over one million barrels of beer a year. Not only are our breweries a source of pride and a large part of our state’s culture, but they also support our local economies and create jobs,” Kind said.
The craft brewing industry in Wisconsin is worth an estimated $2 billion annually, and it supports 8,000 jobs in the state’s 3rd Congressional District alone, according to Kind.
