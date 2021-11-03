Senator Brad Pfaff tours APTIV, discusses disability services

On Monday, Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, toured Aptiv, Inc. in La Crosse and participated in a roundtable discussion on disability services with leaders from the organization.

After the roundtable, Pfaff said, “Everybody in our community deserves to live independent, fulfilling lives. The folks at Aptiv offer a space for community members with disabilities to learn new skills, seek employment, receive counseling services, and more.

“It was helpful to discuss the challenges Aptiv and other care organizations face, such as hiring and retaining quality staff, and what we can do moving forward to ensure they have the tools necessary to continue providing these excellent services to the community.”

After the visit, Aptiv CEO Mary Kessens said, “The members of Aptiv’s leadership team and I want to thank Senator Pfaff for the time he provided to learn about issues that impact the lives of people with disabilities living in Wisconsin.”

“We look forward to future meetings to continue looking into ways to help people with disabilities secure, retain, and increase critical services available so people with disabilities can live community-connected lives.”

Sen. Pfaff continued, “Again, I want to thank the team at Aptiv for hosting me, and I look forward to my next visit. I will continue supporting our care workers and people with disabilities.”

Earlier this year, Sen. Pfaff introduced legislation to bring ABLE Accounts to Wisconsin, which will ease the financial strain on people with disabilities by making tax-free savings accounts available for disability expenses without jeopardizing their federal benefits. He is also a lead author on Senate Bill 92, which creates a training requirement for family or volunteer guardians of people with disabilities.

